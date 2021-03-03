Left Menu

2 arrested for snatching schoolgirl's bag in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:39 IST
Two persons were arrested for allegedly snatching the bag of a schoolgirl and injuring her in south Kolkata's Gariahat area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Monday when the girl, a Class X student of a well-known English-medium school, was returning home from tuition classes with her mother on a two-wheeler, they said.

The two accused, who were on a bike, approached the girl and her mother when their scooter broke down near Mandevilla Gardens Road and Swinhoe Street crossing, a police officer said.

On the pretext of helping them, the duo tried to snatch the girl's bag, he said.

''They pushed the scooter till they reached a relatively less-crowded place and then tried to snatch the bag from the girl,'' the officer said.

''While snatching the bag, the accused duo dragged the girl who was holding on to her bag for several metres. They left the girl and fled with the bag as the mother screamed for help,'' he said.

The accused were identified by sleuths of the Gariahat police station with the help of CCTV and were arrested on Tuesday night, he added.

''We have recovered the bag they had snatched, including a mobile phone and some cash in it,'' the officer said.

The girl, who received minor injuries, was released from a nearby medical facility after preliminary treatment, he said.

