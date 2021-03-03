Left Menu

People flout social distancing norms at COVID-19 vaccination centre in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI) A large number of people gathered at a COVID-19 vaccination facility in Nagpur on Wednesday and as a result, social distancing norms went for a toss.

Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI) A large number of people gathered at a COVID-19 vaccination facility in Nagpur on Wednesday and as a result, social distancing norms went for a toss. "There are flaws in NMC's arrangements. There's no social distancing as both registered and non-registered people are waiting. The registered lot must be given preference", said one of the persons waiting for inoculation at the Indira Gandhi Hospital here.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive -- to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus -- began on March 1. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.

Apart from the Prime Minister, President Ram Nath Kovind and several Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Jitendra Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan have also received their first COVID-19 vaccine jabs. More than 1.56 crore (1,56,20,749) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,12,188 sessions in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Wednesday, the health ministry informed. (ANI)

