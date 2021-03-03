Pope says hopes of Myanmar people cannot be "suffocated by violence", calls for release of political prisoners

Pope Francis said on Wednesday the hopes of the people of Myanmar cannot be "suffocated by violence" and again called for the release of political prisoners.

At least 30 people have been killed since a coup on Feb. 1. The pope, who visited Myanmar in 2017, made his comments at the end of his general audience in the Vatican. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Toby Chopra)

