Pope says hopes of Myanmar people cannot be "suffocated by violence", calls for release of political prisoners

Pope says hopes of Myanmar people cannot be "suffocated by violence", calls for release of political prisonersReuters | Vatican City | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:58 IST
Pope Francis said on Wednesday the hopes of the people of Myanmar cannot be "suffocated by violence" and again called for the release of political prisoners.
At least 30 people have been killed since a coup on Feb. 1. The pope, who visited Myanmar in 2017, made his comments at the end of his general audience in the Vatican. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope Francis
- Myanmar
- Philip Pullella