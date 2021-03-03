Man electrocuted to death trying to collect mango leaves

A 27-year-old person got electrocuted on Wednesday when he climbed over a water tank to reach out to pluck mango leaves for a house-warming ceremony, police said.

Gopalkrishnan constructed a new house at Kavindapadi Pudur in the district and the ceremony was arranged this morning. So, he went to a nearby water tank and got over it to get mango leaves for the rituals, the police said.

Advertisement

Accidentally, he touched a live electric wire crossing near the water tank and got electrocuted. He fell into the water tank which was empty, they said.

Hearing a noise, neighbours there shifted him to a government hospital where the doctors declared that he was brought dead, they said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and begun investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)