Man electrocuted to death trying to collect mango leaves

A 27-year-old person got electrocuted on Wednesday when he climbed over a water tank to reach out to pluck mango leaves for a house-warming ceremony, police said.Gopalkrishnan constructed a new house at Kavindapadi Pudur in the district and the ceremony was arranged this morning.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:06 IST
A 27-year-old person got electrocuted on Wednesday when he climbed over a water tank to reach out to pluck mango leaves for a house-warming ceremony, police said.

Gopalkrishnan constructed a new house at Kavindapadi Pudur in the district and the ceremony was arranged this morning. So, he went to a nearby water tank and got over it to get mango leaves for the rituals, the police said.

Accidentally, he touched a live electric wire crossing near the water tank and got electrocuted. He fell into the water tank which was empty, they said.

Hearing a noise, neighbours there shifted him to a government hospital where the doctors declared that he was brought dead, they said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and begun investigations.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

