Pope says he must go to Iraq because people cannot be let down

Pope Francis said on Wednesday he is going to Iraq, where his predecessor John Paul was not allowed to go in 2000, because "the people cannot be let down for a second time."

Francis, who is due to leave on Friday, asked for prayers so that the visit "can take place in the best possible way and bring about the desired fruits".

Advertisement

He made no mention of security problems in Iraq, where earlier on Wednesday at least 10 rockets landed on an airbase that hosts the United States, coalition, and Iraqi forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)