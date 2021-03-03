Left Menu

AAP's victory in Delhi municipal bypolls shows people have faith in party-run govt in city: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:16 IST
AAP's victory in Delhi municipal bypolls shows people have faith in party-run govt in city: Kejriwal
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

The AAP's victory in Delhi municipal bypolls shows people have faith in the work done by the party-run government in the city, which includes improvements in schools, hospitals, power and water supply, and roads, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Of the five civic wards where bypolls were held on February 28, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four and the Congress one.

''The results are an indication of what kind of outcome is expected next year in the civic body polls. We are waiting for it and will make the city neat and clean,'' Kejriwal said in an address at the AAP office on DDU Marg, where he reached to celebrate the victory with party workers.

He took a dig at the BJP for failing to open its account in the bypolls, saying, ''The zero obtained by the BJP showed people rejected corruption and theft at the MCDs ruled by it and the politics of violence they practiced by vandalism at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence and the DJB office.'' The AAP convener said people wanted a change in the three municipal corporations in Delhi and advised the newly elected councilors to work honestly and with humility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian Marcelinho aims for first-ever ISL trophy

From spectacular goals to single-handedly winning matches, Brazilian forward Marcelinho has given fans a lot to savour in the Indian Super League but he is yet to win the elusive title.With ATK Mohun Bagan, a genuine contender for the title...

Sugar output up 20 pc at 233.77 lakh tonnes till Feb 2020-21 marketing year

Indias sugar production rose by 20 percent to 233.77 lakh tonnes in the first five months of 2020-21 marketing year ending September on higher cane production, industry body ISMA on Wednesday said, and demanded a hike in MSP of the sweetene...

Analysis: Biden aims to manage expectations with pandemic

President Joe Biden doesnt just have to manage the coronavirus pandemic, he also has to manage peoples expectations for how soon the country will come out of it. And on the latter task, projecting too much optimism can be as risky as offeri...

Two men arrested for burglary in Delhi's Karawal Nagar

Two men escaping after allegedly committing a burglary in south Delhi were nabbed by a police team when they stopped for urinating in public, an official said on Wednesday.The incident took place early Tuesday morning.After committing a bur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021