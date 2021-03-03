Left Menu

UP Police announces cash reward for arrest of accused in Hathras murder case

Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a cash reward for providing information leading to arrest of the remaining accused in the Hathras murder case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hathras, Vineet Jaiswal speaking to reporters on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a cash reward for providing information leading to arrest of the remaining accused in the Hathras murder case. "Out of four accused one (Lalit) has been arrested and we have announced award money over the remaining accused (Rohtas, Nikhil and Gaurav) for their arrest," Superintendent of Police (SP) Hathras, Vineet Jaiswal told media on Wednesday.

A cash reward of Rs 1,00,000 has been announced to nab the main accused Gaurav and Rs 25,000 each has been announced for information that could lead to the arrest of Rohtas and Nikhil. The SP had said that several teams have been formed to nab the remaining accused and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered against the four accused. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against all the four accused involved in the murder of Amrish Sharma, a resident of Hathras.

Amrish Sharma was shot dead by the main accused, Gaurav Sharma and his friends. The deceased had filed a case against Gaurav Sharma in July 2018 for allegedly molesting his daughter at a village in the Sasni police station area on Monday, Uttar Pradesh police said. (ANI)

