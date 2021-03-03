Two men arrested for burglary in Delhi's Karawal Nagar

Two men arrested for burglary in Delhi's Karawal NagarPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:38 IST
Two men escaping after allegedly committing a burglary in south Delhi were nabbed by a police team when they stopped for urinating in public, an official said on Wednesday.
The incident took place early Tuesday morning.
After committing a burglary in Karawal Nagar, Deepak and Ravikant were returning to their hideout with gold and silver jewellery. The two men stopped for urinating at the BRT road where they were caught by the police team, the official said.
Recently, a police team was formed and deployed at the BRT road to curb incidents of crime in the area, especially in the morning hours.
The accused, who were in a car, were spotted by the picket staff when they were urinating in public, police said.
Two country-made pistols and some gold and silver ornaments were recovered from their possession during checking, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.
During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- south Delhi
- Karawal Nagar
- Deepak
- Atul Kumar Thakur
- Ravikant
ALSO READ
Swachh Bharat: SDMC commissioner, other officials inspecting toilet facilities in south Delhi
Retired IFS officer shoots himself dead at his house in south Delhi
Robbers strike at pharmacy in south Delhi, flee with cash
Robbers strike at pharmacy in south Delhi, flee with cash
Policemen beat man in south Delhi, video goes viral