Former Hong Kong chief C.Y. Leung does not rule out return to post

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:56 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Facebook(CY Leung )

Former Hong Kong Chief Executive C.Y. Leung, among the most vocal supporters of Beijing's moves to tighten control over the territory, did not rule out a return to his former post in an interview on Wednesday.

"I'd do anything to serve Hong Kong well and to serve the country," said Leung, who was chief executive from 2012-2017 and is vice chairman of China's top political advisory body the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), when asked if he ruled out the possibility of returning to the post.

