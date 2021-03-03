Left Menu

European centre-right group votes to allow expulsion of Hungarian member

Members of the European People's Party (EPP), the main centre-right grouping in the European Parliament, voted to change their rules to allow the expulsion of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party from their group, an EPP spokesman said on Wednesday. Fidesz denies the charge. Of the 180 EPP members of the European Parliament, 148 approved the change, 28 were against and four abstained.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:56 IST
Members of the European People's Party (EPP), the main centre-right grouping in the European Parliament, voted to change their rules to allow the expulsion of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party from their group, an EPP spokesman said on Wednesday. Many of the EPP's member parties object to the membership of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing Fidesz party, which they say has weakened Hungary's democracy and curbed media and other freedoms in the EU member. Fidesz denies the charge.

Of the 180 EPP members of the European Parliament, 148 approved the change, 28 were against and four abstained. "The change to the rules of procedures was just approved", the spokesperson wrote in a text to Reuters.

