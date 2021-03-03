Left Menu

Pope says he must go to Iraq because people cannot be let down

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:03 IST
Pope says he must go to Iraq because people cannot be let down

Pope Francis said on Wednesday he is going to Iraq, where his predecessor John Paul was not allowed to go in 2000, because "the people cannot be let down for a second time." Speaking at the end of his general audience, Francis, who is due to start the risky trip in Baghdad on Friday, asked for prayers so that the visit "can take place in the best possible way and bring about the desired fruits".

He made no mention of the deteriorating security situation in Iraq, where earlier on Wednesday at least 10 rockets landed on an air base that hosts United States, coalition and Iraqi forces. Pope John Paul had to cancel a planned trip in 2000 after a breakdown in talks with the government of then leader Saddam Hussein.

"For some time I have wanted to meet that people who suffered so much, and meet that martyred Church," Francis said. Iraq's minority Christian community has been devastated by wars and repression by Islamic State insurgents. Francis will visit the former Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, where churches still bear the signs of conflict.

"The people of Iraq are waiting for us. They were waiting for St. Pope John Paul II, who was not allowed to go. The people cannot be let down for a second time. Let us pray that this trip can be carried out well," he said. Francis will also visit Ur, birthplace of the prophet Abraham, who is revered by Christians, Moslems and Jews, and meet Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, 90.

"In the land of Abraham, together with other religious leaders, we also will take another step forward in fraternity among believers," Francis said. Al-Sistani is one of the most important figures in Shi'ite Islam, both within Iraq and beyond. He commands a vast following among Iraq's Shi'ite majority and huge influence over politics and public opinion.

About 10,000 security forces will be deployed to protect the pope, who will mostly likely be travelling in armoured vehicles. The number of people who will be able to see him has been severely limited because of coronavirus restrictions. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Toby Chopra, William Maclean)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 recovered people showing faster antibody response to Covishield vaccine: study

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 respond faster to the Covishield vaccine and reach high antibody levels, says a study, leading to hopes that they may not need a second dose and therefore help widen Indias corona immunisation cover. T...

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Indian Scientists have indigenously designed and developed a low-cost optical spectrograph that can locate sources of faint light from distant quasars and galaxies in a very young universe, regions around supermassive black-holes around the...

Partnership with Maxwell allowed us to go deeper: Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch feels his partnership with star batsman Glenn Maxwell laid the perfect foundation for the team to post a mammoth total in the third T20I against New Zealand. Australia posted 2084 from their 20 overs courtesy h...

Gujarat: Vadodara Central Jail inmates launch radio station

Inmates of the Vadodara Central Jail on Wednesday launched their own radio station, in an initiative aimed at rehabilitation and reformation of prisoners and to help them express their creative side, officials said.Around 1,500 prisoners ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021