Britain's contactless payment limit to rise to 100 pounds -finance ministry

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce in his budget speech on Wednesday that the legal limit on contactless payments made with debit and credit cards will more than double to 100 pounds ($140), the finance ministry said.

The current contactless payment limit is 45 pounds per transaction. ($1 = 0.7152 pounds)

