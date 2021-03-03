Singapore police investigate lawmaker over sign supporting hawkers - media

Police in Singapore are investigating whether a parliamentarian broke a strict public order law by holding up a placard that called for support for local food businesses, local media reported on Wednesday. Lawmaker Louis Ng posted four pictures on Facebook last June of himself with hawkers at a Singapore food centre, holding a piece of paper that read "support them" followed by a smiley face.

Organising or taking part in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal, even if a demonstration is by only one person. Breaking the law can lead to a fine of up to S$5,000 ($3,760). "We have already interviewed Mr. Ng. Police investigations are ongoing," police said in a statement, according to local media. Police did not respond to a Reuters request for the statement.

Ng, a member of the ruling People's Action Party, said on Wednesday he had provided a statement to police. "I wanted to urge our residents to support our hawkers and held a sign indicating this and took photos together with the hawkers," he said on Facebook.

Last year, Singapore charged activist Jolovan Wham for staging a one-man protest without a permit over an incident in which he held up a sign bearing a crudely drawn smiley face outside a police station. ($1 = 1.3298 Singapore dollars)

