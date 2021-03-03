Singapore police investigate lawmaker over sign supporting hawkers - media
Police in Singapore are investigating whether a parliamentarian broke a strict public order law by holding up a placard that called for support for local food businesses, local media reported on Wednesday.Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:11 IST
Police in Singapore are investigating whether a parliamentarian broke a strict public order law by holding up a placard that called for support for local food businesses, local media reported on Wednesday. Lawmaker Louis Ng posted four pictures on Facebook last June of himself with hawkers at a Singapore food centre, holding a piece of paper that read "support them" followed by a smiley face.
Organising or taking part in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal, even if a demonstration is by only one person. Breaking the law can lead to a fine of up to S$5,000 ($3,760). "We have already interviewed Mr. Ng. Police investigations are ongoing," police said in a statement, according to local media. Police did not respond to a Reuters request for the statement.
Ng, a member of the ruling People's Action Party, said on Wednesday he had provided a statement to police. "I wanted to urge our residents to support our hawkers and held a sign indicating this and took photos together with the hawkers," he said on Facebook.
Last year, Singapore charged activist Jolovan Wham for staging a one-man protest without a permit over an incident in which he held up a sign bearing a crudely drawn smiley face outside a police station. ($1 = 1.3298 Singapore dollars)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- parliamentarian
- People's Action Party
ALSO READ
Singapore says does not support widespread sanctions on Myanmar
Singapore says Myanmar situation 'alarming', but no need for sanctions
Indian priest charged with breach of trust in Singapore
Indian chief priest charged with breach of trust in Singapore
Singapore reduces foreign workers quota in manufacturing sector