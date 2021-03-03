Yemen's Houthis say US is prolonging war by imposing sanctions - TV
Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday the United States' sanctions on two of their commanders are proof that it is prolonging the war and making the humanitarian crisis worse, the Iran-aligned group's al-Masirah TV channel reported.Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:14 IST
Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday the United States' sanctions on two of their commanders are proof that it is prolonging the war and making the humanitarian crisis worse, the Iran-aligned group's al-Masirah TV channel reported. "America is condemning itself and confirming that it is not thinking about stopping the aggression (..) and that it stands behind the prolongation of the war and the exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis," said a Houthi official, Mohammed Abdulsalam, according to the TV.
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Mansur Al-Sa'adi, the Houthi Naval Forces Chief of Staff, and Ahmad 'Ali Ahsan al-Hamzi, the commander of Yemen's Houthi-aligned Yemeni Air Force and Air Defense Forces. "These individuals command forces that are worsening the humanitarian crisis in Yemen," the Director of the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control Andrea Gacki had said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- America
- The United States
- Houthis
- Houthi
- Iran
- United States'
ALSO READ
Indian-American expert named special assistant to Prez Biden for Labour and Workers
American university hopes to fill higher-ed gap in Iraq
Sports News Roundup: Jazz topple 76ers for eighth straight win; Serena leads charge of American women, faces old foe Halep and more
US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack
'Hard to bring tears out:' Stunned by pandemic, some Americans struggle to grieve