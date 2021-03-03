Left Menu

S.Africa's Denel board exits linked to lack of budget funds, official says

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:17 IST
A series of recent resignations from the board of directors of South Africa's state-owned defence company Denel is linked to funding not being made available in the government's 2021 budget, a senior official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"There were expectations from the board that there will be funding made available in the budget speech," said Kgathatso Tlhakudi, director-general of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE). "When that was not forthcoming they felt that they could not stay on."

