Hungary pulls its ruling party out of EU''s conservatives
Hungarys governing party pulled out of its conservative group in the European Unions legislature on Wednesday following years of conflict over the rule of law and European values.The right-wing Fidesz party has held a two-thirds majority in Hungarys parliament almost uninterrupted since 2010. Therefore, the governing body of Fidesz has decided to leave the EPP Group immediately, Orban wrote.PTI | Budapest | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:18 IST
The right-wing Fidesz party has held a two-thirds majority in Hungary's parliament almost uninterrupted since 2010. It left the European People's Party over the latter's adoption on Wednesday of new procedures allowing for entire parties to be excluded from the group rather than just individual lawmakers.
In a letter Wednesday to Manfred Weber, chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Fidesz's decision to leave the group. "The amendments to the rules of the EPP Group are clearly a hostile move against Fidesz and our voters ... This is anti-democratic, unjust and unacceptable. Therefore, the governing body of Fidesz has decided to leave the EPP Group immediately," Orban wrote.
