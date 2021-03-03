Left Menu

Reports: Myanmar security forces kill at least 6 protesters

Myanmar security forces shot and killed at least six people on Wednesday, according to accounts on social media and local news reports, as authorities extend their lethal crackdown on protests against last months coup.In the central city of Monywa, which has turned out huge crowds to protest the military takeover, three people were shot, including one in the head, reported the Democratic Voice of Burma, an independent television and online news service.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar security forces shot and killed at least six people on Wednesday, according to accounts on social media and local news reports, as authorities extend their lethal crackdown on protests against last month's coup.

In the central city of Monywa, which has turned out huge crowds to protest the military takeover, three people were shot, including one in the head, reported the Democratic Voice of Burma, independent television and online news service. Reports on social media said two people there were killed.

In Myingyan in the same central region, multiple social media posts reported the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy. A second shooting death was reported later.

Two other deaths were reported elsewhere.

Demonstrators have regularly flooded the streets of cities across the country since the military seized power on February 1 and ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Their numbers have remained high even as security forces have repeatedly fired tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds to disperse the crowds, and arrested protesters en masse.

