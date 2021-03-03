Left Menu

Turkey not necessarily seeking return to F-35 project - defence industry chief

He said the primary goal was for Turkey to get compensated for its losses. Ankara had ordered more than 100 F-35s and has been making parts for it but was removed from the program in 2019 after it acquired Russian S-400 missile defense systems, which Washington says threaten the jets.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:59 IST
Turkey not necessarily seeking return to F-35 project - defence industry chief
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Turkey is not necessarily aiming to return to the U.S. F-35 fighter jet program from which it was removed over its purchase of Russian defense systems, the Turkish defense industry chief said on Wednesday. He said the primary goal was for Turkey to get compensated for its losses.

Ankara had ordered more than 100 F-35s and has been making parts for it but was removed from the program in 2019 after it acquired Russian S-400 missile defense systems, which Washington says threaten the jets. Ankara rejects the U.S. concerns and says its removal from the program was unjust.

In December, the United States imposed sanctions on its NATO ally Turkey over the S-400s, targeting its defense industry and top sector officials. Ankara hired U.S law firm, Arnold & Porter, to lobby for readmission into the program. Turkey's Defence Industry Directorate chairman Ismail Demir told broadcaster NTV that there was a "clear loss of rights" and that Ankara's 6-month contract with Arnold & Porter was aimed at identifying future steps to reverse these losses.

"We are not in a mood like 'let's get back (on the project), we must get back'. We say there is an injustice and that this injustice needs to be fixed," Demir, who was sanctioned by the United States, said. "The goal of all our efforts is not necessarily to get back on the program, but rather for the injustices to be seen and for our loss of rights to be compensated," he added.

Despite Turkey's removal from the program and sanctions imposed on its defense industry, the Pentagon has said it will continue to depend on Turkish contractors for key F-35 parts. Turkey and the United States have been at odds over a host of issues in recent years, from the S-400s and its implications to differences in Syria policy. Ankara says it hopes for better ties under U.S. President Joe Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Michel hails bloc's unity over sanctions against Russia

European Union sanctions against Russia over Moscows treatment of Kremlin critic Alexei Naval show the EU is united in its commitment to defending the blocs values, European Council President Charley Michel said on Wednesday. Michel, who ch...

Congress appoints T S Singh Deo as observer for Tripura council election

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo as the AICC observer for the upcoming Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council ADC elections in Tripura.The elections to the 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Auton...

Hong Kong democracy activists' bail hearing adjourned for third day

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday adjourned for a third day the bail hearing of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has exacerbated international concern over freedoms in the financial hub. The ...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Raya and Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure; San Diego Comic-Con to remain virtual and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Disneys Raya and the Last Dragon takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventureWalt Disney Cos latest animated movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, aims to offer a fresh take on a princ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021