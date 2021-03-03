Left Menu

Ex Cong MLA Lakshminarayanan shifts allegiance to AINRC

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:08 IST
Ex Cong MLA Lakshminarayanan shifts allegiance to AINRC

Former Congress legislator K Lakshminarayanan joined the AINRC in the presence of party founder N Rangasamy here on Wednesday.

Lakshminarayanan represented the Raj Bhavan constituency in the territorial Assembly on Congress ticket.

He however quit the Congress and also the MLA post on February 21, a day ahead of the trust vote in the territorial assembly.

There was a spate of resignations by the then ruling Congress legislators and also by an MLA belonging to the DMK K Venkatesan, culminating in the fall of Narayanasamy led Congress government at the fag end of its tenure on February 22.

The Union Territory goes to assembly polls on April 6 to elect 30 MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: 'Pawri' power: 5-second social media clip pulls India, Pakistan closer

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Pawri power 5-second social media clip pulls India, Pakistan closerA 19-year-old Pakistani student who shot to fame after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subconti...

HIGHLIGHTS-UK's Sunak promises "whatever it takes" in COVID budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak promised on Wednesday to do whatever it takes to steer the economy through what he hopes will be the final months of COVID restrictions. Below are highlights of what he has said in his speech plus announ...

UK extends property sales tax cut, offers mortgage guarantees

British finance minister Rishi Sunak extended tax breaks for home-buyers until October, keeping many property purchases exempt from stamp duty land tax in a move that is likely to further fuel a boom in property sales during the pandemic.Su...

Science News Roundup: Painstaking study of 'Little Foot' fossil sheds light on human origins; Fossils of oldest member of huge dinosaur and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Painstaking study of Little Foot fossil sheds light on human originsSophisticated scanning technology is revealing intriguing secrets about Little Foot, the remarkable fossil of an early...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021