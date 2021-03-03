Ex Cong MLA Lakshminarayanan shifts allegiance to AINRC

Ex Cong MLA Lakshminarayanan shifts allegiance to AINRCPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:08 IST
Former Congress legislator K Lakshminarayanan joined the AINRC in the presence of party founder N Rangasamy here on Wednesday.
Lakshminarayanan represented the Raj Bhavan constituency in the territorial Assembly on Congress ticket.
He however quit the Congress and also the MLA post on February 21, a day ahead of the trust vote in the territorial assembly.
There was a spate of resignations by the then ruling Congress legislators and also by an MLA belonging to the DMK K Venkatesan, culminating in the fall of Narayanasamy led Congress government at the fag end of its tenure on February 22.
The Union Territory goes to assembly polls on April 6 to elect 30 MLAs.
