Ex Cong MLA Lakshminarayanan shifts allegiance to AINRC

Former Congress legislator K Lakshminarayanan joined the AINRC in the presence of party founder N Rangasamy here on Wednesday.

Lakshminarayanan represented the Raj Bhavan constituency in the territorial Assembly on Congress ticket.

He however quit the Congress and also the MLA post on February 21, a day ahead of the trust vote in the territorial assembly.

There was a spate of resignations by the then ruling Congress legislators and also by an MLA belonging to the DMK K Venkatesan, culminating in the fall of Narayanasamy led Congress government at the fag end of its tenure on February 22.

The Union Territory goes to assembly polls on April 6 to elect 30 MLAs.

