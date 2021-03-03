Left Menu

Rahul, Priyanka slam Adityanath govt over law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh

The body of a girl, who had been missing for several days in Bulandshahr, was found buried in a house, Priyanka said in a tweet in Hindi.Contrary to the UP governments false propaganda on crime, every day one family or the other is screaming for justice, she said.Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders have been attacking the Adityanath government over law and order situation in the state, alleging that criminal activities were on the rise, a claim denied by the state government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:14 IST
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday over law and order situation in the state.

''Under the BJP rule, Uttar Pradesh is becoming worse day by day. Such disorder in law and order spares none -- it is a curse for every community,” Rahaul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtags #Hathras #Bulandshahr.

He also tagged a photo of the funeral procession of a 50-year-old man who was allegedly shot dead in Hathras district by a person out on bail in a case of molesting the victim's daughter.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged one family or the other can be heard ''screaming for justice'' every day in Uttar Pradesh, contrary to Yogi Adityanath government's “propaganda”.

Their attacks on the BJP dispensation came in the backdrop of the Hathras shooting as well as an incident in Bulandshahr where the body of a 12-year-old girl was exhumed from a pit days after she went missing. ''The father of a girl who did not take back a case of molestation was murdered in Hathras. The body of a girl, who had been missing for several days in Bulandshahr, was found buried in a house,'' Priyanka said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Contrary to the UP government's false propaganda on crime, every day one family or the other is screaming for justice,'' she said.

