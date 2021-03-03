Bihar Health Minister condoles demise of MBBS student who allegedly dies from COVID-19

Expressing grief over the demise of a MBBS student in Bihar allegedly due to COVID-19, State Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Wednesday said that his death is saddening and the government is making all efforts to curb the spread of the virus. Shubhendu Shubham, a final year MBBS student of Patna's Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), who took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in first week of February, died on MArch 1 in Begusarai after testing positive for coronavirus.

Pandey informed that more doctors have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after his death. "Death of a doctor is saddening, government is putting in all efforts (to contain spread). Some more doctors have reportedly tested positive after his death," Pandey said while speaking to reporters on death of the MBBS student.

Advertisement

NMCH principal, Dr Shiv Kumari Prasad told ANI: "Shubhendu Shubham, 23, a 2016-batch student of NMCH, had symptoms of coronavirus. He left for his hometown Begusarai after giving his samples for COVID-19 test. He tested positive for the viral infection later last month...he isolated himself at his home. However, he could not survive." "His COVID-19 test was positive but he did not take his test report. He took leaves and went to his hometown after he caught the viral infection. We have ordered investigation to find out the actual cause of his death," said Dr Prasad.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, who have just turned 70, took first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Patna and assured the people of the state that his government will provide vaccination free of cost. India started its second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 369 active COVID-19 cases in Bihar. "A total of 2,60,687 people have recovered from the virus till now and 1,541 have succumbed to the disease in the state," the Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)