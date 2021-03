BRIEF-Principle COVID-19 Treatments Trial Widens To Under 50s, Adds Colchicine - Oxford University

Oxford University:

* PRINCIPLE COVID-19 TREATMENTS TRIAL WIDENS TO UNDER 50S, ADDS COLCHICINE - OXFORD UNIVERSITY

Advertisement

* FOR COLCHICINE ARM, TRIAL NOW INCLUDES EITHER ADULTS AGED 18-64 WITH SHORTNESS OF BREATH FROM ILLNESS OR CERTAIN UNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS - OXFORD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)