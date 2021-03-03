Britain has condemned Khasoggi murder, PM Johnson says

Britain has condemned Khasoggi murder, PM Johnson saysReuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:55 IST
Britain has condemned the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. "We've condemned the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, we continue to call for a full investigation into the causes of his death," Johnson said when asked whether Britain would suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia in light of the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
He said Britain followed was following a long-standing set of rules and conventions on arms sales.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Jamal Khashoggi
- Yemen
- Johnson
- Khashoggi
- Jamal
- Saudi Arabia
- Britain
ALSO READ
Dwayne Johnson is still considering a presidential run
UK PM Boris Johnson warns no 'cast iron' guarantee over lifting COVID-19 lockdown
Houthi offensive on Yemen's Marib threatens mass displacement, U.N. warns
U.S. urges Yemen's Houthis to stop military operations
Johnson & Johnson seeks vaccine approval from EU