Left Menu

Britain has condemned Khasoggi murder, PM Johnson says

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:55 IST
Britain has condemned Khasoggi murder, PM Johnson says
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Britain has condemned the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. "We've condemned the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, we continue to call for a full investigation into the causes of his death," Johnson said when asked whether Britain would suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia in light of the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

He said Britain followed was following a long-standing set of rules and conventions on arms sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Sunak freezes personal tax thresholds until 2026

Britain will freeze the amount of money that people can earn tax-free and also the threshold for the higher rate of income tax until 2026, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. This government is not going to raise the rates of in...

Bangladesh High Court grants bail to imprisoned cartoonist

Bangladeshs High Court granted bail on Wednesday to a cartoonist who has been held for 10 months of pre-trial detention under a controversial digital security law that critics say stifles freedom of expression. Ahmed Kabir Kishore faces cha...

Army jawan shoots self to death in Rajouri

A 24-year-old soldier shot himself dead Wednesday with his service weapon at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, officials said.The jawan who fired shots on himself died en route to the hospital, they said.Rajouri Governmen...

Odd News Roundup: 'Pawri' power: 5-second social media clip pulls India, Pakistan closer

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Pawri power 5-second social media clip pulls India, Pakistan closerA 19-year-old Pakistani student who shot to fame after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subconti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021