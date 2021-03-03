Britain has condemned Khasoggi murder, PM Johnson says

Britain has condemned the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. "We've condemned the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, we continue to call for a full investigation into the causes of his death," Johnson said when asked whether Britain would suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia in light of the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

He said Britain followed was following a long-standing set of rules and conventions on arms sales.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)