UK PM Johnson: nothing is off the table in NI protocol talks

UK PM Johnson: nothing is off the table in NI protocol talksReuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:57 IST
Britain will leave nothing off the table in talks with the European Union to improve the functioning of the Northern Ireland protocol, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"The position of Northern Ireland within the UK internal market is rock solid and guaranteed. We are making sure that we underscore that with some temporary operational easings in order to protect the market in some areas, such as food supplies, pending further discussions with the EU," Johnson told parliament.
"We leave nothing off the table in order to ensure that we get this right."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Johnson
- Northern Ireland
- Britain
- Boris
ALSO READ
UK PM Boris Johnson warns no 'cast iron' guarantee over lifting COVID-19 lockdown
Dwayne Johnson is still considering a presidential run
Johnson & Johnson seeks vaccine approval from EU
UK's Johnson condemns 'fabricated' Aung San Suu Kyi charges
UK PM Johnson concerned about Dubai's Sheikha Latifa, says will keep an eye on the case