Armenian opposition rejects PM's proposal for snap elections without his resignation -Ifax

Armenian opposition rejects PM's proposal for snap elections without his resignation -IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:02 IST
Armenia's opposition has rejected proposals for snap parliamentary elections without the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.
Pashinyan on Monday said he would be ready to hold early elections if the opposition agreed to certain conditions.
