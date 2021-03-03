Left Menu

Video of North Carolina K-9 training prompts investigation

An investigation of K-9 training is underway after video showed a North Carolina officer lifting a dog by a leash and slamming the animal into the side of a police vehicle, officials said.Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes told news outlets he couldnt comment in detail on what happened.

PTI | Salzburg | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:08 IST
Video of North Carolina K-9 training prompts investigation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An investigation of K-9 training is underway after video showed a North Carolina officer lifting a dog by a leash and slamming the animal into the side of a police vehicle, officials said.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes told news outlets he couldn't comment in detail on what happened. Stokes said the dog, Zuul, wasn't hurt or stunned and has since been separated from the officer. Zuul was on hand with Stokes for a Tuesday news conference about the investigation.

The video was sent to WMYT-TV. It's unclear when the training took place.

The video first shows the dog exiting a police SUV before the handler yells "stay.'' The officer puts a leash on the dog, lifts it up and begins swinging the animal around his back as he walks towards the SUV, the video shows.

In the background, someone is heard saying, "we're good, no witnesses." The video then shows the officer slamming the dog into the SUV before shoving the dog into the car. The officer yells "stay" and then hits the dog.

The video ends with someone asking if a camera is on and another person replying, "no, my power is off." Stokes said the officer's actions may have been part of training tactics but didn't comment on whether those tactics were appropriate. He added that K-9s are trained to be used against criminal suspects and ''when a canine is non-compliant with the handler's commands, the handler is trained to correct the dog." An outside agency will be investigating and the department is reviewing its K-9 policy and guidelines.

The officer's name wasn't immediately released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: US House Democrats urge Biden to revert to Obama-era; Rockets to ease COVID-19 curbs and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Exclusive U.S. House Democrats urge Biden to revert to Obama-era Cuba detenteEighty U.S. House of Representatives Democrats urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to repeal Donald Trumps cru...

Kejriwal says victory in bypolls an indication of outcome of civic elections next year, attacks BJP-ruled MCDs

Buoyed by the AAPs victory in four out of five wards in municipal bypolls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said it showed the faith of the people in his governments work, including for improvement in schools, hospitals, po...

India to commemorate 'Chabahar Day' tomorrow

India will commemorate Chabahar Day on March 4 on the margins of the Maritime India Summit-2021 which is being held from March 2 to 4. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs MEA, ministers from Afghanistan, Armenia, ...

Britain's Sunak freezes personal tax thresholds until 2026

Britain will freeze the amount of money that people can earn tax-free and also the threshold for the higher rate of income tax until 2026, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. This government is not going to raise the rates of in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021