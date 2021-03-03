Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing CommitteePTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:32 IST
(APMC), Rates per Quintal.
Cauliflower 500-3000, Brinjal 400-2000, Tomato 300-3000, Bitter Gourd 800-2400, Bottle Gourd 200-1400, Ash Gourd 1300- 1500, Green Chilly 200-3600, Banana green 1300-3000, Beans 800-3200, Green Ginger 650-5000, Carrot 350-2200, Cabbage 100 -3000, Ladies Finger 400-3200 Snakeguard 1000-2000, Beetroot 700-2800, Cucumber 400-2000, Ridgeguard 600-3000, Raddish 300 -2400, Capsicum 800-4000, Drumstick 2800-10000, Sweet Pumpkin 100-900, Knoll Khol 400-1800, Lime 800-6000.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)