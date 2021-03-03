Left Menu

UK economy to regain pre-pandemic size earlier than forecast -Sunak

Sunak promised to do "whatever it takes", including a five-month extension of a huge jobs rescue plan, to steer the economy through what he hopes will be the final months of pandemic restrictions. He has already racked up Britain's highest borrowing since World War Two and was due to say that the task of fixing the public finances will only begin once a recovery is in sight, according to excerpts of his speech released on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:35 IST
UK economy to regain pre-pandemic size earlier than forecast -Sunak

Britain's economy will regain its pre-pandemic size in the middle of 2022, six months earlier than previously forecast, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, while announcing an extension of emergency aid to get it through its lockdown. The economy will remain 3% smaller in five years' time than it would have been without the damage wrought by the coronavirus crisis and extra support was needed now as the country remains under coronavirus restrictions, he said.

Among the new support measures was a five-month extension of his huge jobs rescue plan and more help for the self-employed, the continuation of an emergency increase in welfare payments, and an extension of a VAT cut for the hospitality sector. "First, we will continue doing whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses through this moment of crisis," Sunak told parliament.

"Second, once we are on the way to recovery, we will need to begin fixing the public finances – and I want to be honest today about our plans to do that. And, third, in today's Budget we begin the work of building our future economy." Announcing forecasts by the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR), Sunak said the economy was likely to grow by 4% in 2021, slower than a forecast of 5.5% made in November.

Looking further ahead, the OBR forecast gross domestic product would grow 7.3%, 1.7% and 1.6% in 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. In November, the OBR had forecast growth in those years of 6.6%, 2.3% and 1.7%. Sunak promised to do "whatever it takes", including a five-month extension of a huge jobs rescue plan, to steer the economy through what he hopes will be the final months of pandemic restrictions.

He has already racked up Britain's highest borrowing since World War Two and was due to say that the task of fixing the public finances will only begin once a recovery is in sight, according to excerpts of his speech released on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7156 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Sterling steadies vs dollar after UK budget released

Sterling steadied against the dollar on Wednesday and gained against the euro after the announcement of an expansive budget designed to prop up the British economy as it prepares for a re-opening from lockdown. The pound traded at 1.3964 by...

Centre's 3 'mantaras' for infrastructure sector are upgrade, create and dedicate: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the Central government has three mantaras for the infrastructure sector, which is upgrade, create and dedicate. Goyal, who was speaking at the Maritime India Summit 2021, mentioned that Indias c...

Don't teach us Hindutva, why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar yet: Uddhav to BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the BJP over issues ranging from the commitment to Hindutva to the ongoing farmers agitation on Delhi borders.Asking why the Union government has not conferred Bharat Ratna on...

Indigenous peoples sue retailer Casino over Amazon destruction

Indigenous peoples from Brazil and Colombia sued retailer Casino in a French court on Wednesday over the selling of beef linked to land grabbing and deforestation in the Amazon, campaigners involved in the lawsuit said. It is the first time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021