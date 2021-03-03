Left Menu

Odisha man abducted for ransom

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:39 IST
A man from Odishas Balasore district has been allegedly abducted and kept in captivity at a place in Kolkata for a ransom of Rs eight lakh, the police said on Wednesday quoting complaints filed by his family members.

The man is a resident of Soro area of the district and his wife has claimed that his abductors have sent a video clip showing him tied to a chair and pistol kept near him.

The abductors have threatened to kill my husband unless we pay the ransom, the woman said in her complaint.

She said that her husband had gone to Kolkata on February 28 after getting a phone call that he will get a job, the police said.

She got the video clip and received a phone call on March 2 saying that her husband has been abducted and that the family should deposit the money in a specific bank account or he will be killed, her complaint said.

The case is being investigated, the police said.

