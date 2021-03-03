Left Menu

UK to hike corporation tax to 25% from 19% from 2023, Sunak says

"The government is providing business with over 100 billion pounds of support to get through this pandemic so it is fair and necessary to ask them to contribute to our recovery," Sunak told parliament. "Even after this change, the United Kingdom will still have the lowest corporation tax rate in the G7," Sunak said. The United Kingdom introduced corporation tax at a rate of 40% in 1965.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:40 IST
UK to hike corporation tax to 25% from 19% from 2023, Sunak says

Britain will raise corporation tax to 25% from 19% from 2023, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. "The government is providing business with over 100 billion pounds of support to get through this pandemic so it is fair and necessary to ask them to contribute to our recovery," Sunak told parliament.

"Even after this change, the United Kingdom will still have the lowest corporation tax rate in the G7," Sunak said. The United Kingdom introduced corporation tax at a rate of 40% in 1965. It rose to a high of 52% in the 1970s.

In the 1980s, the main rate was cut to 35% under Margaret Thatcher, then during the 1990s from 35% to 30% and eventually to 20%. The rate was cut to 19% from 2017 and was supposed to be reduced further to 18% and then 17% but has been held at 19%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Sterling steadies vs dollar after UK budget released

Sterling steadied against the dollar on Wednesday and gained against the euro after the announcement of an expansive budget designed to prop up the British economy as it prepares for a re-opening from lockdown. The pound traded at 1.3964 by...

Centre's 3 'mantaras' for infrastructure sector are upgrade, create and dedicate: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the Central government has three mantaras for the infrastructure sector, which is upgrade, create and dedicate. Goyal, who was speaking at the Maritime India Summit 2021, mentioned that Indias c...

Don't teach us Hindutva, why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar yet: Uddhav to BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the BJP over issues ranging from the commitment to Hindutva to the ongoing farmers agitation on Delhi borders.Asking why the Union government has not conferred Bharat Ratna on...

Indigenous peoples sue retailer Casino over Amazon destruction

Indigenous peoples from Brazil and Colombia sued retailer Casino in a French court on Wednesday over the selling of beef linked to land grabbing and deforestation in the Amazon, campaigners involved in the lawsuit said. It is the first time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021