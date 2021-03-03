Army jawan shoots self to death in Rajouri

Army jawan shoots self to death in RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:43 IST
A 24-year-old soldier shot himself dead Wednesday with his service weapon at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.
The jawan who fired shots on himself died en route to the hospital, they said.
Rajouri Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital's Superintendent Dr Javaid Iqbal Choudhary told reporters that it appears to be a case of suicide. The soldier fired few bullets on himself, one of which passed through his heart, he said.
Police registered a case and began investigation, they said.
