Review cases registered under UAPA, PSA: Tarigami

The CPI(M) on Wednesday alleged misuse of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded a review of cases registered under these stringent laws.

CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami also expressed concern over reports that the arrested people were being shifted to jails in other states.

''Hundreds of people, who are already languishing in jails outside the Valley, are facing tremendous hardships as their relatives are unable to meet them. They don't have enough resources to visit their kin in jails outside Kashmir,'' he said.

''As harsh summer is about to begin outside the Valley, more arrested people are being shifted to jails in other states,'' he alleged.

He asserted that the right to dissent should always have a place in a democratic society.

''The UAPA is a monstrous law which makes getting bail extremely difficult. The misuse of the UAPA and PSA needs immediate review and the cases of those who have been detained under these draconian laws need to be examined,'' he said. PTI AB RT RT

