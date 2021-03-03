Severed calf head found on roadside in J-K's Reasi; FIR lodged

A case was registered in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday after the severed head of a calf was found on a roadside in the region.

A police spokesperson said the calf head was found at the Mandi Mohalla locality of Reasi town.

The case was registered at the Reasi police station under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), he said.

Citing preliminary investigation, the spokesman said the calf head was placed on the roadside to disturb peace, communal harmony and hurt religious sentiments of locals.

An investigation is underway and no one has been arrested so far, the official said, adding that an autopsy was conducted.

