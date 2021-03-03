Left Menu

MP: Man held for raping minor cousin; another absconding

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:53 IST
MP: Man held for raping minor cousin; another absconding

A 21-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly raping his minor cousin at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said.

The arrested accused's brother who is also involved in the crime is absconding, while his parents have been arrested for hiding the abuse, Kundam police station in-charge P S Markam said.

As a result of the rape, the 17-year-old victim had become pregnant and delivered a baby last month, the official said.

The brothers had allegedly lured their cousin to attend a fair with them in Jamuniya village last year and raped her, he said.

The minor girl got pregnant, following which she stayed her cousins' house, delivered a baby and returned to her home in Bhamha village in neighbouring Dindori district, the official said.

The victim's parents lodged a complaint with the Shahpura police station in Dindori where an FIR was registered, he said, adding that the case was later transferred to Kundam police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech Republic gets patient help from nations

The Czech Republic is negotiating with Germany and other European countries to treat its COVID-19 patients as hospitals fill up.Interior Minister Jan Hamacek says 19 beds are ready for the Czech patients in neighbouring Germany, which has o...

Railways allows zonal authorities to take call on reopening station retiring rooms

The Railways has allowed zonal authorities to decide on reopening station retiring rooms subject to local conditions including COVID-related government protocols, the ministry said Wednesday. These services were discontinued after the annou...

Pradhan seeks investment in port development on Odisha coastline

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday urged investors to invest in development of ports in Odisha, whose coastline, he said, will be the hub of maritime trade.Pradhan, who is also the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, was spea...

Deficit budget tabled in Arunachal Assembly with focus on

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday presented a Rs 578.50 crore deficit budget for the 2021-22 fiscal in the Assembly, with major thrusts on health, education and other social sectors.Mein, who holds the plannin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021