Maha ATS nabs drug syndicate head from Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:53 IST
The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police has arrested the main accused in the case related to the seizure of charas worth Rs 1.20 crore in Pune in December, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Roomy Thakur, a hotelier from Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, was nabbed in a covert operation three days ago, said Deputy Inspector General Shivdeep Lande.

He was produced before a court in Pune on Wednesday and was remanded in ATS custody till March 9, the DIG said.

Thakur, who runs Hotel River View in Kullu, was the kingpin of a drug syndicate operating across Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru and Pune, he said.

Apart from charas, he also supplied `Manali cream', another type of hashish, Lande said.

The ATS is looking for two more accused in the case, he added.

In December last year, Railway Police had arrested two drugpeddlers with 32 kg of charas at the Pune railway station. The ATS took over the case as the drug syndicate was spread in other states too.

