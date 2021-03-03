Left Menu

India to commemorate 'Chabahar Day' on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:53 IST
India to commemorate 'Chabahar Day' on Thursday

India will commemorate 'Chabahar Day' on Thursday on the sidelines of the Maritime India Summit 2021 being held here, the Ministry of External Affairs said Wednesday.

The virtual event will see the participation of ministers from Afghanistan, Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and the Uzbekistan.

India will commemorate 'Chabahar Day' on March 04, 2021 on the margins of the Maritime India Summit-2021 which is being held from March 2-4, 2021, the MEA said in a statement. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the ministerial level opening session, while Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister of State for Chemical & Fertilizers, will deliver the keynote address, it said.

The ministerial-level opening session will be followed by two webinar sessions -- 'Development of Port Infrastructure: Unleashing Opportunities' and 'Boosting Business through Trade Promotion and Regional Connectivity'.

The location of the Chabahar port has strategic advantage and high potential to provide connectivity among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, and boost trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech Republic gets patient help from nations

The Czech Republic is negotiating with Germany and other European countries to treat its COVID-19 patients as hospitals fill up.Interior Minister Jan Hamacek says 19 beds are ready for the Czech patients in neighbouring Germany, which has o...

Railways allows zonal authorities to take call on reopening station retiring rooms

The Railways has allowed zonal authorities to decide on reopening station retiring rooms subject to local conditions including COVID-related government protocols, the ministry said Wednesday. These services were discontinued after the annou...

Pradhan seeks investment in port development on Odisha coastline

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday urged investors to invest in development of ports in Odisha, whose coastline, he said, will be the hub of maritime trade.Pradhan, who is also the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, was spea...

Deficit budget tabled in Arunachal Assembly with focus on

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday presented a Rs 578.50 crore deficit budget for the 2021-22 fiscal in the Assembly, with major thrusts on health, education and other social sectors.Mein, who holds the plannin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021