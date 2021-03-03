Lithuania says will open trade representation office in Taiwan

Lithuania says will open trade representation office in TaiwanReuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:59 IST
Lithuania will open a trade representation office in Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province, in an effort to boost economic diplomacy in Asia, the Economic and Innovation Ministry's spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.
The country also will not be participating in a China-led grouping with Central European countries, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters separately on Wednesday. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Jon Boyle and Toby Chopra)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Taiwan
- Lithuania
- Foreign Ministry
- Central European
- Asia
ALSO READ
China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier
China explores rare earth export curbs to target U.S. defence industry - FT
The China International Import Expo (CIIE) sends best wishes for the Year of the Ox
China's debt-trap diplomacy: Kenya offered 'debt repayment holiday' for 6 months worth USD 245 million
China slams 'despicable' Canada for launching declaration against arbitrary detention