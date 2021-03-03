Lithuania says will open trade representation office in Taiwan

Lithuania will open a trade representation office in Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province, in an effort to boost economic diplomacy in Asia, the Economic and Innovation Ministry's spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.

The country also will not be participating in a China-led grouping with Central European countries, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters separately on Wednesday. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Jon Boyle and Toby Chopra)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)