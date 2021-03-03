Security forces bust Hizbul Mujahideen hideout in Pulwama forests

Security forces bust Hizbul Mujahideen hideout in Pulwama forestsPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:04 IST
Security forces on Wednesday busted a cave-like Hizbul Mujahideen hideout in the forests of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
''Based on a credible input, police along with the Army and the CRPF busted a terrorist hideout in the forests of Seer-Pastoona in Awantipora area of Pulwama district,'' a police spokesman said. During searches in the area by the joint team, a Hizbul Mujahideen hideout was busted and subsequently destroyed, the spokesman said.
''Incriminating materials of the proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and other material like utensils have also been recovered from the hideout,” he said, adding these items have been seized for the purpose of investigation.
