Myanmar rights group says 18 protesters killed in firing by security forces

Eighteen protesters were killed in Myanmar on Wednesday when security forces opened fire on opponents of a Feb. 1 military coup in different parts of the country, a human rights group said.

"As of now, so called military killed at least 18," Ko Bo Kyi, joint secretary of the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, said in a post on Twitter. (Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

