Myanmar rights group says 18 protesters killed in firing by security forces

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:18 IST
Eighteen protesters were killed in Myanmar on Wednesday when security forces opened fire on opponents of a Feb. 1 military coup in different parts of the country, a human rights group said.

"As of now, so called military killed at least 18," Ko Bo Kyi, joint secretary of the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, said in a post on Twitter. (Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

