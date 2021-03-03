Left Menu

Jammu traders demand security of non-local businessmen in Kashmir

He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on February 28.Mehra was the second non-local businessman shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar in the recent past.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:31 IST
Jammu traders demand security of non-local businessmen in Kashmir

Protesting the recent killing of an eatery owner's son in Srinagar, a group of traders staged a protest here on Wednesday and demanded safety and security of the non-local businessmen working in the Kashmir valley.

Akash Mehra was shot at by terrorists inside the Krishna Dhaba, a popular eatery in a high-security area of Srinagar, on February 17. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on February 28.

Mehra was the second non-local businessman shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar in the recent past. On December 31 last year, Satpal Singh Nischal, a goldsmith, was killed in his shop.

The traders staged a protest against Mehra's killing at the Nehru Market here and appealed to the government to identify the assailants at the earliest.

''Terrorists are targeting non-local businessmen in Kashmir, which is not a good sign.... The way traders from outside are being targeted in Kashmir, an atmosphere of fear is being created,'' Deepak Gupta, general secretary of the Warehouse Traders' Federation, said.

After the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, the government is inviting traders and industrialists from all over the country to invest in Jammu and Kashmir, he pointed out and wondered who would come to the valley in such a situation.

Gupta said the government provides protection to separatist leaders such as Syed Ali Shah Geelani, but has left the traders at the mercy of terrorists.

''The government must ensure the safety and security of all outsiders, especially the traders, working in Kashmir,'' Gupta said.

He also demanded adequate relief to Mehra's family members and their protection in Srinagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over Rs 1 crore worth of gold, i-phones seized; 3 arrested

Gold and other articles, worth Rs 1.88 crore, have been seized from three people who arrived at the airport here from Dubai, Customs officials said on Wednesday.The trio, hailing from Tamil Nadu, was arrested, said the officials.Gold weighi...

Sebi cancels Sahara India Financial Corp's registration as sub-broker

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday cancelled the certificate of registration of Sahara India Financial Corporation Ltd as a sub-broker citing its failure to fulfill the fit and proper criteria.The regulator had appointed a designated autho...

Czech Republic gets patient help from nations

The Czech Republic is negotiating with Germany and other European countries to treat its COVID-19 patients as hospitals fill up.Interior Minister Jan Hamacek says 19 beds are ready for the Czech patients in neighbouring Germany, which has o...

Railways allows zonal authorities to take call on reopening station retiring rooms

The Railways has allowed zonal authorities to decide on reopening station retiring rooms subject to local conditions including COVID-related government protocols, the ministry said Wednesday. These services were discontinued after the annou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021