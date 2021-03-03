NGT takes cognisance of fire at North Delhi factory, forms committee to probe

The National Green Tribunal Wednesday took cognisance of a news report about death of a 35-year-old man in massive fire at a factory in North Delhi's Pratap Nagar and formed a committee to probe the incident.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel issued notices to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the District Magistrate, North Delhi by e-mail.

Advertisement

''We constitute a five-member joint committee comprising CPCB, DPCC, Director Industrial Safety, Delhi the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and District Magistrate, North Delhi. ''The joint Committee may visit to the site and give its report about the cause of the incident, the extent of damage caused, the extent of compensation required to be paid for damage to the environment as well as for loss of lives, injuries and steps required to be taken for preventing any such occurrence in future within one month,'' the bench said.

The NGT said that except for visit to the site at least once, the Committee will be free to conduct its proceedings online. It will be free to take the assistance from any other expert/organization and the Committee may suitably interact with the stakeholders, the bench said.

The matter is listed for next hearing on April 30.

The tribunal took note of a media report to the effect that a 35-year-old man was charred to death while three others, including two firefighters, were injured after a massive fire broke out at a factory in North Delhi's Pratap Nagar in the wee hours on February 27.

According to the report, the investigations revealed that it was an illegal unit where multiple factories and some packaging units were being operated from different rooms. The green panel said that from the media reports, subject to further verification, there appears to be non-compliance of statutory safeguards under the provisions of the Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, 1989, the Hazardous and other Waste (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016 and the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)