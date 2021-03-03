Left Menu

Lithuania says will open trade representation office in Taiwan

Lithuania will also not be participating in a China-led "17+1" grouping with Central European countries, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters separately on Wednesday. The area of the 12 European Union members and five Western Balkan states which aspire to join the bloc is key to China's Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to link China by sea and land with Southeast and Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, through an infrastructure network on the lines of the old Silk Road.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Lithuania will open a trade representation office in Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province, and will no longer participate in a Chinese-led group with central European countries, both moves that are bound to anger China. The office will be opened this year in an effort to boost economic diplomacy in Asia, the Economic and Innovation Ministry's spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Few countries have embassies in Taiwan, but several, including the European Union and some of its members, hold representative and trade offices on the island instead. Lithuania will also not be participating in a China-led "17+1" grouping with Central European countries, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters separately on Wednesday.

The area of the 12 European Union members and five Western Balkan states which aspire to join the bloc is key to China's Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to link China by sea and land with Southeast and Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, through an infrastructure network on the lines of the old Silk Road. But the courting by China has fuelled concern in Western European capitals that Beijing is seeking to divide the continent, and prompted complaints about its push for control of joint investment projects.

"In our opinion, the economic initiative did not bring expected result to Lithuania, so we plan to concentrate on developing our economic relationship with China bilaterally, and within the framework of EU and China cooperation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Vytaute Smaizyte said. Chinese President Xi Jinping last month at a virtual summit pledged to import goods worth more than $170 billion from the region in the next five years, doubling its purchases of agricultural products.

Lithuania sent only its transport minister and Estonia its foreign minister, rather than government leaders, to the summit, chaired by Xi, out of apparent concern over Chinese policies. Taiwan thanked the EU member in November, as its new ruling coalition committed to support "those fighting for freedom" in Taiwan. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Jon Boyle, Toby Chopra and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

