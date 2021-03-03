Palestinians welcome ICC move to open inquiry, say it will achieve justice

Palestinians welcome ICC move to open inquiry, say it will achieve justiceReuters | Ramallah | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:47 IST
The Palestinian Authority welcomed on Wednesday the International Criminal Court's decision to open a formal investigation into war crimes in the Palestinian Territories.
"This is a long-awaited step that serves Palestine’s tireless pursuit of justice and accountability, which are indispensable pillars of the peace the Palestinian people seek and deserve," the PA foreign ministry said in a statement.
