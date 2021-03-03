BJP MP's son shot at in UP, cops say attack staged

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son was shot at in Lucknow in the early hours of Wednesday, with the police claiming that he staged the attack on himself by his brother-in-law to falsely implicate some people in the case.

Ayush (30), the son of the BJP MP from Mohanlalganj, was shot at in the Madiaon area here around 2 am.

He was rushed to a hospital, from where he was discharged after being administered first aid.

An FIR has been lodged against Ayush and his brother-in-law (wife's brother) Adarsh and the latter has been arrested, Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur told PTI.

Efforts are on to trace Ayush, he said.

Earlier in the day, Thakur had said, ''The probe so far has indicated that he (Ayush) staged the firing at him by his brother-in-law. The weapon used in the act has been recovered.'' Manoj Kumar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Madiaon police station, said the incident took place around 2 am.

Adarsh has admitted that he had fired at Ayush, the SHO said.

''Adarsh has admitted that he fired at Ayush to falsely implicate some people in the case,'' he said, adding that a detailed probe is on.

Kishore told reporters that his son did not name anyone in connection with the incident. He only told him that he had gone out of his house with Adarsh when the attack took place, according to the MP of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

''Ayush and Adarsh know better what they are saying. They did not have an enmity with anyone. I have no idea why would they try to get someone falsely implicated,'' he added.

