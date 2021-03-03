DPR for piped water connection project announced in Rajasthan Budget to be ready by Aug 30: BD Kalla

A detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed door-to-door piped water connection announced in the Rajasthan state budget for 2021-22 will be prepared before August 30, Public Health Engineering Minister B D Kalla said on Wednesday.

The Rajasthan government is committed to provide fluoride-free drinking water to the people of the state, Kalla added, replying to a question by BJP legislator Narayan Singh Deol.

In the budget announcement on February 24, the drinking water project costing Rs 1,094 crore has also been included along with 12 new drinking water projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the year 2021-22, the minister said.

After preparing the DPR of the project, administrative and financial approval will be issued on the basis of its actual cost and the implementation of the project, he added.

Replying to a supplementary question, the minister said Rs 20.98 crore compensation amount of a contractor has been withheld for negligence in providing fluoride-free drinking water in the Assembly constituencies of Bhinmal and Raniwara.

