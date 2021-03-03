Bahrain's SWF discusses investment opportunities with Israel's National Economic Council - Embassy

Bahrain's SWF discusses investment opportunities with Israel's National Economic Council - EmbassyReuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:56 IST
The chief executive officer of Bahrain's Mumtalakat sovereign wealth fund, Khalid Al Rumaihi discussed investment opportunities and joint projects with the head of Israel's National Economic Council, Avi Simhon, the Bahraini Embassy in the United States said on Twitter on Wednesday.
Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates began last year normalising ties with Israel, in a deal brokered by the United States that marked a strategic Middle East alignment against Iran.
