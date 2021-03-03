Left Menu

Be creative in keeping City of London competitive, UK govt tells Bank of England

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:04 IST
Be creative in keeping City of London competitive, UK govt tells Bank of England

Brexit is opening a new chapter for Britain to think "creatively" about keeping the UK an attractive location for international financial services companies, Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak told the Bank of England.

Britain left the EU's single market on Dec. 31 and its trade deal with the bloc does not cover cross-border financial services.

"This will present new opportunities for both the government and regulators to think creatively to ensure that the financial system supports the recovery from coronavirus, while ensuring the UK remains an attractive domicile for internationally active financial institutions," Sunak said in a letter to the BoE's Financial Policy Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

V K Sasikala says she ''will stay away from politics''; To pray for ''golden rule'' of late Jayalalithaa.

V K Sasikala says she will stay away from politics To pray for golden rule of late Jayalalithaa....

Crucial consultative meeting on Nagaland reservation policy on Mar 5

A crucial consultative meeting on the reservation policy in Nagland will be held on March 5, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Wednesday.The cabinet sub-committee along with the chief secretary and the Home Department would be holding a co...

'Everything will be OK': slain Myanmar teen's T-shirt slogan spurs defiance

Everything will be OK, read 19-year-old Angels T-shirt as the dancer and taekwondo champion joined anti-coup protesters in Myanmar on Wednesday. But she had known it might not be OK - leaving details of her blood group, a contact number and...

Raj: Bundi judge sentences fmr DC, Tata Projects officials to jail for 'shoddy' sewerage work

A civil court in Bundi has sentenced the former district collector, two officials of Tata Projects and seven others to three months in jail and ordered seizure of their properties over shoddy sewerage project. The agency carried out the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021