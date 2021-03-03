'Dr. Oz' aids police in resuscitating man at Newark airport

Left Menu

03-03-2021
When a traveller became stricken at Newark Liberty International Airport, the police got an assist from a celebrity doctor: Mehmet Oz.

The incident occurred late Monday night when Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant saw the 60-year-old man fall to the floor near a baggage claim area.

Croissant called for backup, and immediately began performing CPR on the unidentified man, who wasn't breathing and didn't appear to have a pulse, according to the Port Authority.

When another person came over to help, Croissant didn't immediately recognize it was Oz, the cardiac surgeon and longtime host of TV's “Dr. Oz Show,” who had arrived on the same flight.

The two performed CPR together on the man until three other officers brought oxygen and a defibrillator for the man, who eventually regained a pulse and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“What better help than to have a cardiac surgeon?'' Croissant said afterward.

