Indigenous peoples sue retailer Casino over Amazon destruction
It is the first time a French supermarket chain has been taken to court over deforestation and the loss of land and livelihood under a 2017 law in France that demands French companies avoid human rights and environmental violations in their supply chains. Casino declined to comment on the lawsuit. South American operations accounted for 46% of the Casino group's 2020 revenue.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:15 IST
Indigenous peoples from Brazil and Colombia sued retailer Casino in a French court on Wednesday over the selling of beef linked to land grabbing and deforestation in the Amazon, campaigners involved in the lawsuit said. It is the first time a French supermarket chain has been taken to court over deforestation and the loss of land and livelihood under a 2017 law in France that demands French companies avoid human rights and environmental violations in their supply chains.
Casino declined to comment on the lawsuit. Casino controls Brazil's largest food retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA), which itself owns Colombian retailer Almacenes Exito.
Brazil is Casino's second largest market after France. South American operations accounted for 46% of the Casino group's 2020 revenue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
One case of coronavirus variant strain detected in Brazil returnee in first week of Feb; all travellers, contacts tested, quarantined: Govt.
4 detected with SA variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India, one with Brazil strain
India detects South African, Brazilian COVID variants
4 detected with SA variant of COVID-19 in India, one with Brazil strain
COVID-19: India reports 4 cases of S Africa variant, one Brazil strain