Over Rs 1 crore worth of gold, i-phones seized; 3 arrested

Gold and other articles, worth Rs 1.88 crore, have been seized from three people who arrived at the airport here from Dubai, Customs officials said on Wednesday.

The trio, hailing from Tamil Nadu, was arrested, said the officials.

Gold weighing 3.42 kg, 19 i-phones, as many watches, 15 airpods, 51 cigarette cartons and 18 used laptops were confiscated, they said.

Acting on inputs, the three were checked at the international terminal.

The check yielded gold in paste form concealed in their rectums and chains hidden in their pockets, they said.

Further investigations are on, they added.

